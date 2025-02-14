Journey Montana is a name, or at least a face, that you’ve seen before. The young Los Angeles-born and Harlem-raised singer first made a splash as an actor on All American, playing the role of Jenn in the show’s fourth season. Music always came first for Montana despite that acting role, and her music career has taken off in the years that followed. She released her debut EP In & Out in 2021 before returning with the Stargirl EP in 2024. The latter put Montana in prime position to have the coming out party she displays on her debut album Lucky Girl Syndrome. Don’t be mistaken, despite the album title of Lucky Girl Syndrome, Journey Montana’s position in the music world is a well-earned one. Lucky Girl Syndrome delivers a contemporary blend of pop and R&B, with Montana effortlessly operating in either genre to deliver her story of a young woman stepping fully into her own power. Themes of self-worth, love, and destiny drive Lucky Girl Syndrome as Montana boasts about the opportunity to have her talent and hard work pay off so that she can share her story and voice with the world. In a press release, Montana called the album, “A labor of self love and self empowerment… During the making of this project, I was inspired by the power of my words. Speaking love and light into myself is so important to me at this time in my life because if you don’t pour into yourself and believe in yourself why would anyone else? Lucky Girl Syndrome is a collection of real stories of womanhood and feelings that I hope everyone can understand and enjoy.” Just a couple of weeks removed from the release of Lucky Girl Syndrome, Journey Montana stepped under the Uproxx Music 20 spotlight to share her influences, inspirations, and aspirations for this week’s column. Scroll down to check them out and here highlight records from Lucky Girl Syndrome. See Previous UPROXX MUSIC 20 Interviews: Jordyn Simone Captures Two Sides Of The Same Coin On The Intricate ‘Remember When’

Hurricane Wisdom Is On His Way To Becoming Rap’s Next Breakout Act What is your earliest memory of music? My earliest memory of music would have to be riding in the car as a little girl with my mom listening to Mary Mary’s “Heaven”. There was also some Kirk Franklin and Beyoncé mixed in there, but that song stood out the most to me, I still get nostalgia when I listen to it. Who or what inspired you to take music seriously? As a little girl growing up, I was always singing in the church and at talent shows, but I feel like I really started taking it seriously when I made my first Instagram account. My first post was a video of me singing just for fun and I just started posting covers more and more consistently.

Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? I can play piano by ear. I’ve taught myself a few songs, but nothing too crazy. I’d really love to learn the bass. What was your first job? My first job was a cashier at Chick-fil-A! That was in 10th grade. What is your most prized possession? My most prized possession is probably my grandmother’s wedding dress. She just recently gave it to me and I just admire her and my grandfather’s marriage. I feel like it’s a good reminder of their love and how it created the whole family. What is your biggest fear? Being dropped in the middle of the ocean. Who is on your music Mt. Rushmore? Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, and Drake. You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! Make the greatest film/music video of all time! What are your three most used emojis? ❤️, 🫦, and ✨. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? Drake!! If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? Buffy The Vampire Slayer. I love that show, I’ve watched it since I was 8 years old and I still watch it now. I feel like a lot of my humor and personality come from that show. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? SZA. I think she’s real in a way that a lot of people don’t understand but that I deeply relate to. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. Drake is an R&B artist. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? That’s a really hard question, but one of the best in my opinion is “I Look To You” by Whitney Houston. Gospel music holds a special place in my heart and that song fills me with so much hope and good feelings.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time? My favorite city that I’ve performed in would have to be a tie between Nashville and London! I’m really looking forward to performing somewhere in Asia in the future. You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. I’d have it in New York during the summertime with SZA, Drake, Kehlani, Beyoncé & Cash Cobain on the lineup. What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music? Probably dancing, or Broadway, or acting full-time. Something performance-driven for sure though. If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why? Neither. Honestly, I’d prefer to live in the present. Be grateful for the past and look forward to the future. What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? Not advice, but maybe some hope and kindness — a hug maybe — and tell her she’s beautiful and things will get better.