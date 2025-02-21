British singer kwn (pronounced “kay-wuhn”) joins the growing class of UK R&B artists who are next-up in the genre’s emerging class across the globe. Look no further than the 2025 MOBO Awards for proof of this as stellar acts like Raye, FLO, Jaz Karis, Sasha Keable, Sinead Harnett, ELmiene, Odeal, and more were highlighted during the ceremony. For kwn, the honor of being celebrated at a future MOBO Awards show, or another similar ceremony, could very well be in her future. The young singer’s career takes a turn for the better with the Kehlani-assisted remix of “worst behaviour.” Though the record is far removed from the beginning days of her career, the sultry remix is the start of something big for kwn.
The “worst behaviour” remix thrives thanks to the undeniable and unavoidable chemistry between kwn and Kehlani, which dates back to their “Clothes Off” collaboration from the latter’s While We Wait 2 project. Both records fearless live at the boundary of peak sensuality as both singers step into each other’s word with bold requests and unfiltered thoughts. As kwn sings, “Can I dare to leave your bed a mess and wet?” on “Clothes Off,” Kehlani promises to “turn into a slip and slide, I’ll make sure you’re satisfied” on the “worst behaviour” remix. Consider their energies matched, something that becomes even more undeniable through the remix’s accompanying music video (scroll down a bit for that).
Collaborations aside, kwn is just as formidable of an artist as she is alongside others. “Eyes Wide Open” yearns for a lover’s return as kwn’s emotions bleeds over the track’s thundering production as she sings of her inability to move on. “Five More” sees her take on the role of the ex who moved on faster than expected (“Don’t tell me I got issues / Just cause I ain’t missing you”) while “Wn Up” mocks an ex who left her for better, but found worse. The aforementioned records are a promising side of what lies ahead for kwn, and as she wraps up her upcoming project, we will see these promising talents come to fruition sooner rather than later.
With the “worst behaviour” remix still in rotation, we put kwn under the Uproxx Music 20 to learn more about inspirations, influences, and aspirations. Scroll down to discover the best of kwn.
- Journey Montana Couldn’t Be Happier To Tell Her Story On The Exuberant ‘Lucky Girl Syndrome’
- Jordyn Simone Captures Two Sides Of The Same Coin On The Intricate ‘Remember When’
- Qing Madi Settles Into Spiritual Solitude On The Radiant ‘I Am The Blueprint’
- Pa Salieu’s ‘Afrikan Alien’ Is Driven By Intention And Fueled By Heritage
- Winny Finds The Beauty In Fleeting Moments Of Love On The Sizzling ‘Commercial Break’
What is your earliest memory of music?
Probably my step-grandad playing his piano in his house. Him and my grandma live in Wales and every time we used to visit, we used to wake up to him downstairs playing the keys.
Who or what inspired you to take music seriously?
I think myself to be honest. But my family has always been super supportive and pushed me to keep going.
Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play?
I used to play the drums back in the day and I’m kinda self-taught on piano. But I’d love to learn guitar or a brass instrument like saxophone or something.
What was your first job?
I worked in a vinyl record shop at the top of my road for a few months when I was like 14/15 before I went to college.
What is your most prized possession?
My Legos.
What is your biggest fear?
Whales and the ocean.
Who is on your music Mt. Rushmore?
I don’t have a lot of artists that have influenced me to be honest. But if I had to pick some: Pharrell, Timbaland, Michael Jackson, and maybe Usher too.
You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details!
I am bringing Michael Jackson back from the dead and collecting all his unreleased music and taking it for myself. And with whatever hours are left we’ll make a whole new album hahaha.
What is the best song you’ve ever made?
I haven’t made it yet.
What’s a feature you need to secure before you die?
Pharrell!!
If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why?
I HAVE to be in Supacell. Maaaaaan what an incredible show from the UK, I think that’s one of the best we’ve had.
Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why?
I think Doechii is great and just unapologetically her.
Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about.
Steamed white rice is the best side dish on this entire planet earth.
What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it?
“Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes. Such an incredibly written story and you don’t ever realize what he’s talking about until you actually read the lyrics and listen again. So simple, but executed so so well.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time?
I haven’t had the chance to perform around the world yet, but everywhere I’ve performed so far has been super good. I’d love to perform in somewhere like Brazil.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held.
It’s gonna have to be all R&B — Destin Conrad, Ambré, Jazmine Sullivan, Brandy, and Destiny’s Child — and it’s gotta be somewhere fancy like the Bahamas or something.
What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music?
I have no idea. I probably would’ve either carried on with football or chef in a restaurant.
If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why?
I wouldn’t choose to go back because the life I’ve lived has shaped me already. The mistakes I’ve made, the lessons I’ve learned. These are all the parts of my growing process. I wouldn’t go into the future because I just take every day as it comes. There’s no rush. Life is too short. I might as well make it last and enjoy it.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Just keep swimming, kid, and follow your gut.
It’s 2050. The world hasn’t ended, and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
Whew, I think I just want people to say I did something different. That I was a turning point in music.