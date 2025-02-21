British singer kwn (pronounced “kay-wuhn”) joins the growing class of UK R&B artists who are next-up in the genre’s emerging class across the globe. Look no further than the 2025 MOBO Awards for proof of this as stellar acts like Raye, FLO, Jaz Karis, Sasha Keable, Sinead Harnett, ELmiene, Odeal, and more were highlighted during the ceremony. For kwn, the honor of being celebrated at a future MOBO Awards show, or another similar ceremony, could very well be in her future. The young singer’s career takes a turn for the better with the Kehlani-assisted remix of “worst behaviour.” Though the record is far removed from the beginning days of her career, the sultry remix is the start of something big for kwn.

The “worst behaviour” remix thrives thanks to the undeniable and unavoidable chemistry between kwn and Kehlani, which dates back to their “Clothes Off” collaboration from the latter’s While We Wait 2 project. Both records fearless live at the boundary of peak sensuality as both singers step into each other’s word with bold requests and unfiltered thoughts. As kwn sings, “Can I dare to leave your bed a mess and wet?” on “Clothes Off,” Kehlani promises to “turn into a slip and slide, I’ll make sure you’re satisfied” on the “worst behaviour” remix. Consider their energies matched, something that becomes even more undeniable through the remix’s accompanying music video (scroll down a bit for that).

Collaborations aside, kwn is just as formidable of an artist as she is alongside others. “Eyes Wide Open” yearns for a lover’s return as kwn’s emotions bleeds over the track’s thundering production as she sings of her inability to move on. “Five More” sees her take on the role of the ex who moved on faster than expected (“Don’t tell me I got issues / Just cause I ain’t missing you”) while “Wn Up” mocks an ex who left her for better, but found worse. The aforementioned records are a promising side of what lies ahead for kwn, and as she wraps up her upcoming project, we will see these promising talents come to fruition sooner rather than later.

With the “worst behaviour” remix still in rotation, we put kwn under the Uproxx Music 20 to learn more about inspirations, influences, and aspirations. Scroll down to discover the best of kwn.

What is your earliest memory of music?

Probably my step-grandad playing his piano in his house. Him and my grandma live in Wales and every time we used to visit, we used to wake up to him downstairs playing the keys.

Who or what inspired you to take music seriously?

I think myself to be honest. But my family has always been super supportive and pushed me to keep going.