Offset Reportedly Helps Cover Anthony Johnson’s Funeral Costs

Offset may not be a Los Angeles native but it looks like his time in the city has left him with a close affinity for its local heroes. TMZ reports the Atlanta rapper was one of a number of high-profile well-wishers to help out with the costs of actor Anthony Johnson’s funeral. The Friday co-star passed away a week ago at the age of 55, receiving fond tributes from hip-hop stars like Bow Wow, Ice Cube, and Vince Staples.

Unlike those three, Offset had no personal connection to the late comic actor, but he did contribute to the nearly $70,000 that have been donated to the actor’s family’s GoFundMe. According to TMZ, Offset donated $5,000. Another notable donor was comedian Lil Rel Howery (Get Out) who gave $4,000. Michael Blackson, another comedy personality, helped raise $10,000.

Johnson’s widow will give the overage after paying for the funeral to the actor’s four children and start a standup comedy school for underprivileged youth. She also wants to advocate for entertainers to get life insurance, as Johnson’s sudden passing left his family scrambling to cover the funeral costs.

Before his passing, Johnson was known for acting roles in House Party, Lethal Weapon 3, and Menace II Society, as well as a standup career in the LA area.