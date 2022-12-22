The holiday season is particularly difficult for people who are grieving, and Offset’s grief is particularly fresh. Takeoff, his cousin and fellow Migos rapper, was fatally shot as an innocent bystander when an altercation allegedly broke out at a private event outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston on November 1. Takeoff was there with Quavo, his uncle and Migos collaborator. The 28-year-old was laid to rest in his native Atlanta on November 11.

In the months leading up to Takeoff’s tragic death, he and Quavo had branched away from Migos to form the duo Unc & Phew, releasing their Only Built For Infinity Links album on October 7. But while Offset and Takeoff had grown apart musically, their personal bond remains unquestionable. Offset shared an open letter to Takeoff in mid-November and has continued to tribute him, even dedicating his Art Basel concert to Takeoff earlier this month.

On Wednesday, December 21 — one week after celebrating his 31st birthday with his wife, Cardi B — Offset again took to Twitter. “Sh*t not easy fake smiling and sh*t tryna keep walking with my head up,” he posted alongside a photo of Takeoff. Offset also tweeted a photo of Takeoff on Monday, December 19.

Shit not easy fake smiling and shit tryna keep walking with my head up pic.twitter.com/3GHleHUvpT — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 21, 2022

On December 1, 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested and charged with the murder of Takeoff. Clark’s bond was set at $2 million, as ABC News reported that “prosecutors argued that Clark posed a high flight risk because he had purchased tickets to Mexico two days before his arrest and applied for an expedited passport.” Cameron Joshua, also known as Lil Cam or Lil Cam 5th, was additionally charged in connection to the case. Last week, Clark reportedly filed a motion to reduce his bail to $100,000.

Below, see more of Offset’s heartbreaking posts since Takeoff’s passing.

I miss you bra tryna push through the pain pic.twitter.com/buEjaBJtp8 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 3, 2022

In a dark place 🖕🏾 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 8, 2022