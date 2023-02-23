Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023
Getty Image
Music

Rihanna Is Following The Super Bowl With Another Major Live Performance At The 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards are going down on March 12, and it was revealed today (February 23) that there’s going to be a major reason for music fans to tune in: Rihanna will be performing her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song “Lift Me Up” during the Oscars broadcast.

This of course comes shortly after Rihanna’s beloved recent performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“Lift Me Up” is nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 ceremony (her first-ever Oscars nomination), as are Lady Gaga and Bloodpop’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; Diane Warren’s “Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman; M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose’s “Naatu Naatu” from RRR; and Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski’s “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once. “Naatu Naatu” already has one win this awards season, at it was named Best Original Song, Motion Picture at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards over nominees by Rihanna, Gaga, and others.

“Lift Me Up” co-writer Tems previously said of the song, “After speaking with [director Ryan Coogler] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

