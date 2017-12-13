The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

It happens in every field, to even the most optimistic and kind-hearted person — you get fucking sick of hearing about that one band. It’s pretty inevitable that press, exposure, and praise get distributed unfairly, and perhaps, quite frequently, undeservedly. But what is it that makes us call someone “overrated”? Is it the level of fawning? How bad they actually suck? The behind-the-scenes politics of a genre or an industry that seem all too obvious if you work and live inside of it?
Whatever the reason, there’s nothing that goes as well with end of the year applause as complaints about who didn’t really deserve that standing ovation. While we make it a priority to pursue kindness and even-handedness here, everyone has their breaking point, and their petty moments. So, onto the overrated albums! There were quite a few this year (in my humble opinion) but we narrowed it down to the ten most egregious offenders. Remember, oftentimes this has nothing to do with the artist themselves, but the conversation around them. Oh, and sometimes it definitely does have to do with the artist.
Na, your wrong about Priests, that album is gold. Well deserving of the praise. As for XXXtentacion, I don’t get why you guys give him so much press. Even if it is negative or to slate his album, all it does is fuel his mongoloid fanbase. If Jesse Lacey and Brand New are to be shunned by all these end of the year lists despite having one of the most hyped, talked about and arguably best albums of the year (don’t get me wrong, they should be) then why the hell do you keep giving this sick f*ck attention? Oh right, clicks… duh.
are most of these “overrated” albums even critically acclaimed? Harry styles? dj khaled? t swift?
also 100% agree on LCD being overrated, but like he has been since the beginning. Every song that guy has is about 3 minutes worth of a good song stretched into 10 minutes.
Rolling Stone said Styles had 2017’s #1 single.
You forgot Lorde and Kendrick Lamarr
The “PRIESTS = poor man Savages” argument is pretty weak, as they’ve got completely different aesthetics, with Savages being a lot more heavier, louder, theatrical, and darker built for larger venues, and PRIESTS are more the product of the D.C. DIY scene. Basically, the writer is saying every post-punk band sounds the same.
In defense if Margo Price, I personally feel that the reason why country musicians like her and Kacey Musgraves resonate with indie audiences isn’t really a case of indie tokenism, but more so that they make country music that sounds the most familiar to guitar-based indie rock and just straight-up rock. I don’t think it’s a deliberate, and is actually a good thing if it leads to non-country listeners taking a deeper look at the genre as a whole. As someone who takes the time to explore country beyond the top layer, it didn’t really feel like 2017 presented many great albums. Of those by other women in country listed, Angeleena Presley and Leanne Womack rivaled Price, but other than that, the rest range from merely promising (Carly Pearce), more of the consistently same quality of good (Alison Krauss) to just okay attempts at trying to fill the hole Taylor has left behind on the country-pop side of things (RaeLynn.)
Lyrically, Margo Price bested all of them with her songs having a more blatant audacity to be political, and having a smart sense of wit with it makes it all easier to go down.
There is no song called “Lillian” on the Priests album…that song is on an EP from four years ago.