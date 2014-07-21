Panic! At The Disco Will Donate $20 For Every Westboro Baptist Church Member Who Protests Their Show

Getty Image

The Westboro Baptist Church must pick their targets by clicking the “I’m Feeling Lucky” button on Google. There’s no rhyme or reason to their hate, except that everyone is a Jew-sucking fag and oh boy, are they gonna paint a sign about it. The hate group’s latest target: Panic! at the Disco, because frontman Brendon Urie once described himself as bisexual. He was not intimidated.

Westboro Baptist Church wishes the money was coming to them — comically large cutouts of Obama’s head plastered on Osama’s body don’t come cheap.