Getty Image

In 2018, New York City’s Panorama Music Festival had a terrific group of headliners, with The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, and The Killers each leading one of the event’s three days. Other acts on the bill included Migos, Father John Misty, The War On Drugs, Lil Wayne, SZA, St. Vincent, and more. In other words, it was a pretty solid fest. That is what makes this news so disappointing: AEG Live — the parent company of Goldenvoice, which puts on the festival — announced that Panorama will not take place in 2019.

In a statement, AEG said the reason for canceling this year’s festival is due to a desire to relocate the event to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, which is where the event was “originally envisioned”:

“Panorama will be taking a hiatus in 2019 while we continue discussions with NYC Parks to bring the festival to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, where it was originally envisioned. We had a fantastic experience with Paul Simon this past September at Flushing Meadows and look forward to returning in the future. We were disappointed in NYC Parks denial of our permit application despite the long term benefits this event would deliver to the community and the park. While we have enjoyed our time on Randall’s Island and its great facilities, we feel that we have achieved all that we can at this site. We look forward to continued conversations with City Parks to explore making the Flushing Meadows site a reality. Until then, we thank the fans and artists who supported the event for the last 3 years of fantastic performances.”

Panorama fans also had some bad luck last year: The first day of the 2018 festival had to be canceled due to severe weather.