Paul McCartney has shared a new video for his anti-bullying anthem “Who Cares,” from his recent album Egypt Station. Directed by McCartney’s longtime tour photographer Brantley Gutierrez, “Who Cares” features La La Land star and Academy Award winner Emma Stone. McCartney and Stone whirl around a hand-drawn, black-and-white set, Stone nearly unrecognizable in a short orange wig and clownish makeup, and McCartney looking like his classic self. It’s a joyful, whimsical romp, an instant source of cheer with impressive cinematography (thanks to Stone’s La La Land collaborator Linus Sandgren).

The video, which is an Apple Music exclusive and available to watch for only 24 hours, will kick off an anti-bullying social media campaign, “#WhoCaresIDo.” McCartney joined forces with the nonprofit Creative Visions to support this project. The video is meant to raise awareness for the cause, and hopefully drive people to support related nonprofit organizations and help make the world a kinder place for children who are struggling.

“My hope is that if there are kids being bullied — and there are… Maybe by listening to this song and watching this video, they might just think it’s not as bad… that it’s the kind of thing you can just stand up to and laugh off and get through,” McCartney said in press materials.

