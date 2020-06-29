Method Man Reveals His Favorite Female Rapper On ‘People’s Party’

On the latest episode of People’s Party With Talib Kweli, Method Man calls in via video chat to break down the origin of Wu-Tang Clan, his love for Marvel Comics, and more. When co-host Jasmin Leigh brings up a recent People’s Party episode guest-starring North Carolina rapper Rapsody and the recent controversy surrounding Chicago firecracker Noname, Meth also reveals his favorite female rapper.

When Jasmin points out Method Man’s propensity for rooting for new female rappers, Meth agrees that Rapsody is his favorite woman in hip-hop at the moment. “If you don’t know who Rap is…” he starts, leaving the implications unsaid. “Of course, everything she stand for. She remind me of myself. She don’t want you to focus on the fat ass or what she got on. She wants you to see her mind first.”

Of course, Rapsody herself may take some issue with that characterization, as she’s been staunch in praising her fellow female rappers no matter how they present themselves. In Rap’s eyes, there is room for every kind of feminine presentation in hip-hop; she’s praised Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B both in interviews and in rhymes, shouting out her counterparts in a freestyle at the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Meanwhile, Method Man recently put his heavyweight co-sign behind emerging West Coast duo Blimes and Gab, who dropped their debut album, Talk About It, just this past weekend.

Watch Method Man’s full interview with Talib Kweli above.

