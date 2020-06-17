Hip-hop fans logging into Twitter or Instagram today likely found themselves gobsmacked as they unwittingly entered a whirlwind of debate. For some, it seemed as though “haters” were trying to “cancel” J. Cole for “tone-policing” Chicago rapper Noname with his new song “Snow On Tha Bluff.” For others, it looked like Cole was being fairly castigated for trying to silence Black women — another instance in a long history of them. And for the rest, it was just a confusing mess, as major players in hip-hop from Chance The Rapper to Chika to Earl Sweatshirt to Talib Kweli got involved and argued their points. Uproxx’s Andre Gee weighed in with his take here on the site, but if you’re still not up-to-speed, here’s an explainer to catch you up.

Noname Calls Out Rappers’ Silence On George Floyd Protests At the end of May, as protests against police brutality in the wake of police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor heated up, the outspoken Noname called rappers to task on Twitter, writing: “Poor black folks all over the country are putting their bodies on the line in protest for our collective safety and y’all favorite top selling rappers not even willing to put a tweet up. N****s whole discographies be about black plight and they no where to be found.” She has since deleted the tweet but it’s been credited as the spark that ignited the entire firestorm of controversy to follow. J. Cole Releases “Snow On Tha Bluff” Last night, J. Cole finally offered his take on the ongoing protests after peers such as Denzel Curry, Lil Baby, and YG each released songs calling out the police. However, Cole’s song turned out to be more of a personal reflection, with Jermaine questioning his role in speaking out on behalf of oppressed Black Americans: “Damn, why I feel faker than Snow on Tha Bluff?” he wonders. “Well, maybe ’cause deep down I know I ain’t doing enough.” However, on the way to that salient, relatable point, Cole also makes mention of a smart young woman on Twitter who spends time addressing the same issues. “She mad at my n****s, she mad at our ignorance, she wear her heart on her sleeve,” he describes. “She mad at the celebrities — lowkey, I be thinkin’ she talkin’ ’bout me.” It’s this description that made some fans speculate that the woman he refers to is Noname and it’s what he says next that draws fire.