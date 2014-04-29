Peyton Manning Covered ‘Folsom Prison Blues,’ Reportedly Shot Man Just To Watch Him Die

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Have you ever wanted to see Peyton Manning sing country music? More specifically, have you ever wanted to see Peyton Manning in a suit, hands in his pockets, awkwardly covering Johnny Cash? TODAY’S YOUR LUCKY DAY, FOLKS.

A picture from singer Jake Owen’s Twitter tells the full hand-pocketed glory:

Nothing says gritty, working-man, prison blues like a well-dressed millionaire, am I right folks?

(In all seriousness, the performance was part of the Celebration of Caring charity event to benefit the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent, so I won’t throw any sincere shade at Peyton or Dick Whitman or whatever he’s going for here. Besides, dude’s probably still got more rhythm than me.)

(Nah I could murder this song at karaoke.)

(You’re a good dude, Peyton Manning.)