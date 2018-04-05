Phil Cook Brings Classic Folk Rock Party Vibes Into 2018 With ‘Steampowered Blues’

04.05.18 2 hours ago

Phil Cook is perhaps best known as being part of the band Megafaun and for being a James Vernon collaborator, but over the past few years, he’s made a name for himself on his own. He has a couple solo albums to his name, and now he has a third on the way: People Are My Drug will be out on June 1 via Psychic Hotline/Thirty Tigers. To celebrate, he recently shared “Steampowered Blues,” the first taste of the album that starts as a midtempo folk rock track before gradually evolving into a downright soulful party.

Cook says of the track:

“‘Steampowered Blues’ is the first song I wrote for People Are My Drug. I’ve long been drawn to the swing and swagger of New Orleans’ step rhythms. The left-right bass lines get my feet stepping, whereas the drums channel my hip movements and the weightless carefree melodies often coax my arms from my sides toward the sky. Lyrically, it’s playful in a way that I can get behind. Tamisha Waden and Chastity Brown’s vocal expressions are stunning. The payoff when Mountain Man enters at the end of the double-time chant makes me cheer every time. Within my mortal body and experience, this music is my church.”

People Are My Drug is available for pre-order now. Listen to “Steampowered Blues” above, and check out Cook’s upcoming tour dates below.

4/07 — Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
6/08 — Washington DC @ Songbyrd
6/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
7/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom*
8/01 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent*
8/3-5 — Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
8/7-8 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern*

* with Daniel Norgren

Around The Web

TAGSPeople Are My DrugPhil CookSteampowered Blues

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 6 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP