The PlayOn Fest Livestream Taps Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, And More To Bring Live Music Back

Festival season was supposed to have started by now. Sadly, though, it hasn’t, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to put normal life on pause. However, there is still a way to experience some of the world’s finest performers doing what they do best on stage: In support of the World Health Organization, Warner Music Group has announced PlayOn Fest, a livestream event that will revisit outstanding live performances from recent years.

The festivities will kick off this Friday, April 24 at noon ET, and will run through April 26, all on the Songkick YouTube channel. This one-time only live viewing event is an exclusive chance to see performance videos, some of which are rare, from Coachella, Sydney Opera House, Lollapalooza, Apollo Theater, Bonnaroo, The O2 Arena, Primavera Sound, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Rock In Rio, Global Citizen Festival, and other world-class venues and events.

The full lineup of featured artists includes A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Alec Benjamin, Alt-J, Anderson .Paak, Andra Day, Anitta, Anne-Marie, Arizona, Ava Max, Bazzi, Bebe Rexha, Ben Platt, Brandi Carlile, Bruno Mars, Burna Boy, Cardi B, Chanmina, Charli XCX, Charlie Puth, Clean Bandit, Coldplay, Coldrain, David Guetta, Death Cab For Cutie, Dvsn, Ed Sheeran, Fitz And The Tantrums, Galantis, Gary Clark Jr., Ghali, Green Day, Gucci Mane, IDK, Janelle Monáe, Jess Glynne, JJ Lin, Kaleo, Kevin Gates, Korn, Lil Uzi Vert, Macklemore, Mahalia, Majid Jordan, Oliver Tree, Pablo Alborán, Panic! At The Disco, Paramore, Portugal The Man, Rico Nasty, Rita Ora, Robin Schulz, Roddy Ricch, Royal Blood, Rüfüs Du Sol, Sabrina Claudio, Saweetie, Slipknot, Stereophonics, The Flaming Lips, The Head And The Heart, The War On Drugs, Tones And I, Twenty One Pilots, Wallows, Weezer, and Wiz Khalifa.

Additionally, there will also be a look back at Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap album release show.

Cardi B shared a statement about the fest, saying, “Don’t play yourself! Tune into PlayOn Fest April 24-26 and help us raise money for the World Health Organization to boost COVID-19 relief funds. Thank you to all of the healthcare workers who are dedicating their services and helping to save lives! Since I can’t get on stage right now…I’m throwing it back to my party at the Global Citizen Festival to hopefully send some love and light to y’all. Stay safe everyone!”

Elizabeth Cousens, President and CEO of the UN Foundation, also noted, “During this pandemic, we are all searching for ways to stay connected. The PlayOn Fest is a great way to come together, enjoy good music and company, and support the World Health Organization’s most urgent global work to combat COVID-19.”

Warner Music Group has also launched a pre-sale for exclusive PlayOn merch, with all proceeds going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.