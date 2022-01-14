In December, Polo G dropped Hall Of Fame 2.o, the deluxe edition of his Billboard chart-topping album Hall Of Fame. Adding 14 new tracks to the Chicago rapper’s 2021 output, Hall Of Fame 2.0 features new cuts with Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Yungliv, NLE Choppa, and Lil Tjay. While the release was definitely strategic in some regards, this was by no means cutting room floor material and these collaborations especially meant something more to the rapper.

On “Heating Up,” Polo G links up for the first time with Yungliv, the emerging rapper from West Philadelphia that is signed to Polo’s Capalot Records label, marking their first collaboration with each other. In a new video for the track, the pair are joined by a whole crew of friends, flexing their muscle in a barbershop, a bodega and then in the streets as guns, racks, and drinks abound. “Sundown ’til the sunup, pick a gun up, who you ridin’ with? / You would think the block a barbershop the way we linin’ sh*t,” Polo raps. It’s a fierce call out from one crew to anyone within an earshot.

Watch the video for “Heating Up” featuring Yungliv above.

