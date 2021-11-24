Nearly six months after Polo G dropped his third album, Hall Of Fame, he’s gearing up to share its deluxe reissue. The record, which houses “Rapstar,” Polo G’s first No. 1 song, also became his first chart-topping album, having spent two weeks on the Billboard 200. The rapper announced the deluxe version, which is titled Hall Of Fame 2.0, earlier this month and later shared the first single for it: “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal).” Now, with a little over a week left until it arrives, he unveils the tracklist.

Hall Of Fame 2.0 adds 14 songs to the album’s original 20, while bringing on Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Yungliv, NLE Choppa, and Lil Tjay as additional guests. At the time of its announcement, Polo G shared a trailer where he spoke about the inspiration behind it. “Hall Of Fame 2.0…That was me beating my chest, really coming into my own as an artist and showing I’m gonna stay,” he says. “But before I just close out this chapter, I feel like we should turn up this one more time.”

You can view the deluxe tracklist for Hall Of Fame 2.0 below.

1. “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)”

2. “Don’t Play” Feat. Lil Baby

3. “Start Up Again” Feat. Moneybagg Yo

4. “Heating Up” Feat. Yungliv

5. “Black Man In America”

6. “Young N Dumb”

7. “Unapologetic” Feat. NLE Choppa

8. “Fortnight”

9. “Decisions”

10. “With You”

11. “Partin Ways”

12. “Suicide” Feat. Lil Tjay

13. “Piano G”

14. “Alright”

Hall Of Fame 2.0 is out 12/3 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.