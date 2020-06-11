50 Cent previously made it his mission to get Pop Smoke’s debut album finished following his death. Although his involvement in the project hasn’t officially been confirmed by Smoke’s label, Republic Records did previously confirm a summer release date for the album. A lot has changed in the world since then, though, and now, Smoke’s posthumous record has been delayed.

Universal Music Group executive Steven Victor shared the news yesterday, also revealing that “Make It Rain,” a new song with a mystery guest, will be out on Friday: “Music is the tool of revolution. We have been watching, along with the rest of the world, as long overdue change starts to take root. We have seen Pop’s music become the soundtrack of the moment, unifying the masses. Given recent events, we have decided to delay the release of his album out of respect for the movement. ‘Make It Rain’ will be released this Friday, June 12th. The album will be released on July 3rd. Please join us in celebrating Pop Smoke’s legacy.”

It hasn’t been revealed who will be featuring on “Make It Rain,” but 50 Cent has certainly tried to get a lot of today’s biggest stars involved in the album: In recent months, he has publicly asked Roddy Ricch, Drake, and others to guest on the project.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.