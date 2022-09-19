Post Malone Explains How And Why He Fell On Stage And Hurt His Ribs

While performing last night in St. Louis as part of his Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, Post Malone took a wicked fall on stage and was immediately writhing in pain. He left the stage and emerged 15 minutes later explaining that he had cracked three ribs. Videos of the incident have since gone viral and while Post Malone miraculously returned to finish his set, he was clearly in pain as he winced his way through the final songs. So what actually happened and why did he fall? Why was there a large hole in the middle of the stage for him to fall in to begin with?

Post Malone took a fall on stage and cracked 3 ribs. Medics took him away, but he still managed to return to the stage and finish the show. pic.twitter.com/goAx40GfxU — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 18, 2022

In an Instagram video posted by Malone’s manager Dre London, Posty is addressing the camera following his hospital visit and seems like he’s understandably on some pain meds. He begins graciously, thanking fans in St. Louis profusely before explaining why the hole was on stage and how he fell: “Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars are on the guitar stand… and there’s this big ass hole, so I go around there and I turn the corner and bust my ass,” he said, detailing the fall. “[It] winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good. We just got back from the hospital and everything’s good. Everything’s good. They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking ass on the tour.”

He finished the clip my telling fans in St. Louis that, “Next time I’m around this way, we’re gonna do a two hour show for you so we can make up for the couple missed songs that we missed.” He genuinely seemed concerned for the experience of his fans, which was endearing to watch.

In another post, London posted a picture of him and Malone and explained that despite how painful the fall looked, the medical diagnosis was actually of three bruised ribs, not cracked. “Post Malone didn’t break 3 ribs last nite thank god. We did X-rays @ hospital after the show & they declared he had bruised his ribs!,” he commented. Adding that, “In true Posty fashion loving his fans he finished the show! I truly don’t know any artist like him.”

The Twelve Carat Tootheache Tour continues tonight (September 18th) in Columbus and it’s safe to that fans in Ohio are ready to welcome a pain meds-laden Posty with open arms.