Premiere: Mind Over Mirrors Embrace The Motion And Light Of Their Sound In The ‘Matchstick Grip’ Video

04.03.18 1 hour ago

Ahead of the release of kosmiche masters Mind Over Mirrors’ seventh album, Bellowing Sun, the band have shared the video for “Matchstick Grip.” You can watch the video above.

The video highlights how the album is not just a collaboration between Mirrors’ Jaime Fennelly with musicians Janet Bean (Freakwater) on percussion and vocals, Jim Becker (Califone) on violin, and Jon Mueller on percussion, it’s a multimedia endeavor as well. Fennelly build a zoetrope, which will spin above the band during their performances.

A zoetrope is a pre-film animation device, a rotating cylinder that uses light and motion to make images seem as though they’re moving.

In a statement to Uproxx, Fennelly explained how the video also documents a crucial point in the album’s development:

“Creating Bellowing Sun began in April 2015, and this collaged video is cut from a development residency in the MCA Chicago theater last December. I was given unrestricted access to their theater for a total of four weeks over the last year and it’s because I had that time, space & support, I was able to make this work which thematically is so focused on observation of nature as a key characteristic of the human experience. You make an action, you stop, you watch, you wonder, and you watch some more before, maybe, you make another action. That’s been an integral approach to making Bellowing Sun, and I hope that translates into a powerful experience for audiences of the performances and listeners of the album.”

The live premiere of Bellowing Sun happens this weekend at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. Tickets and program info can be found here.

Bellowing Sun Tracklist:

1. “Feeding on the Flats”
2. “Matchstick Grip”
3. “A Palinopsic Wind”
4. “Zeitgebers”
5. “Lanterns on the Beach”
6. “Vermillion Pink”
7. “Halfway to the Zenith”
8. “Oculate Beings”
9. “Talking Knots”
10. “Twenty-One Falls”
11. “Acrophasing”
12. “Pause to Wonder”

Bellowing Sun will be released on 4/6 via Paradise of Bachelors. You can pre-order it here and pre-save it here.

