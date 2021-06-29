Primavera Sound Los Angeles Is Expanding And Being Pushed Back To 2022

2020 was supposed to mark the debut of Primavera Sound Los Angeles, an LA-based offshoot of the popular Spanish festival. However, for reasons that don’t need explaining, the event was pushed back to September 2021. It turns out the wait for Primavera Sound LA will again been lengthened, as organizers have announced that the festival has again been delayed, this time to September 16 to 18, 2022.

Yes, that’s three days, meaning the festival (set to be hosted at Los Angeles State Historic Park) has expanded from its previously planned two-day setup.

✨LA, we’re expanding our new festival to 3 days next year to bring you the full Primavera Sound experience. See you in 2022 ✨Ampliamos el festival en LA a 3 días el año que viene para ofrecerte la experiencia Primavera Sound completa. Nos vemos en 2022https://t.co/Dg6KrNkc7L pic.twitter.com/siR1ZxQAa7 — Primavera Sound L.A. (@Primavera_LA_) June 29, 2021

In a statement, organizers said, “Despite the fact that the festival’s first encounter with its fans in the United States will have to wait yet another year, this announcement makes us even more excited and eager than ever to make our debut in America. […] We are working with renewed energy to bring the full Primavera Sound experience to Los Angeles. Until then, take care and see you in 2022.”

Fans who have tickets for the 2021 event can either use them for admission to the 2022 festival or request a refund (by July 29, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. PT).

Meanwhile, the original Primavera Sound festival recently announced a massive 2022 lineup that features Lorde, Tame Impala, Beck, The National, The Strokes, Gorillaz, Tyler The Creator, Disclosure, Interpol, Jamie xx, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, 100 Gecs, Brockhampton, Big Thief, Brittany Howard, Clairo, Run The Jewels, and Slowthai.

