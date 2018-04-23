Getty Image

Prince’s Paisley Park Estate is looking to turn the late Purple One’s unreleased handwritten poetry and lyrics into a collector’s book, TMZ exclusively reports. As the estate has officially filed paperwork to produce printed material, there also appears to be a plan to turn some of his personal photos and private journals into a collectors items as well, despite the “Purple Rain” singer’s preference for parts of his life to remain relatively low-key and desire to keep anything with his name attached to it, financially in his control at all times.

Due to Prince’s lack of a will, the Paisley Park Estate has complete control over his most intimate possessions which will now be up for sale. Eventually, songs from a massive underground bank vault inside of his home, filled with unreleased music, will be turned for a profit too.

Prince was notoriously known for safeguarding all of his creative works with fiery vigor — even suing some of his fans in 2014 for $22 million over “bootlegging” and refusing to add his music to any other music streaming site except TIDAL. Following his death, his estate made all of his music available across all music streaming platforms including Apple Music and Spotify.

The late legendary musician was pronounced dead of an accidental fentynal overdose April 21, 2016 at his Paisley Park home at the age of 57. Upon news of Prince’s death breaking, theories and suspicions that foul play was involved in his death spawned an investigation. After a 2-year investigation, investigators determined there was not enough evidence to bring criminal charges in his death.