Prince’s ‘The Breakdown’ Gets The Crying Robert De Niro Music Video It Deserves

Prince’s “The Breakdown” is an emotional song that deserves an emotional video. Who do you get when you need an actor who can uppercase EMOTE? Selfie pro Bobby D. Someone, likely a Prince fan, paired the Purple One’s latest with a clip of Robert De Niro weeping in Analyze This, because the uploader couldn’t find any footage from The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle? That’s probably it.

Now I want to to see Under the Cherry Moon recut with De Niro dialogue.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(The password, via Consequence of Sound: “breakdown”)

Via CoS