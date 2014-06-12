Puff Daddy Lays Claim To The Iron Throne From ‘Game Of Thrones’ In The Video For ‘I Want The Love’

Here’s the official video for Puff Daddy’s “I Want The Love,” but more importantly here’s Puff Daddy sitting on The Iron Throne from Game Of Thrones.
I’m incredibly dated when it comes to Puffy (I still thought Mase was his best friend or something), but I do know this. This is cool and I officially want one. Suck it, little girl. F*ck your cats.
(Via Puff Daddy)
Hopefully he’ll suffer the same fate as the last three people who sat on the Iron Throne.
Ugh, just go away Puffy Diddle.
Talk about putting a silk hat on a pig. Ugh. My brother said he is officially tiring of the GOT hype and I am starting to agree with him–especially on this site.
The fact this talentless shitsack is worth nearly $700M shows how skewed this system is.
Where’s the love?
@Jarret Myer At the free clinic. Some penicillin should clear that right up.
Sean Combs is the Joffery of rap.
So I don’t have to listen/ watch this shit, can anyone tell me what Top 40 hit P Diddle is riding the coattails of this time?
Stop it Puff…just stop
I have to say I am very enthused about uproxx’s new policy of referring to this man as “Puff Daddy” or “Puffy” and not by whatever new bullshit moniker he comes up with every week.
HAHAHAHAHA GOT nerds getting riled up by Diddy. you guys are clowns. “Omg he’s sitting in the throne!!!!!” Haters gonna hate on diddy, but this track is sick. Yeah he probably had his verse ghostwritten for him as always but fuck it. he can afford it.
Sean John Snow.