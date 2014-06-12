Puff Daddy Lays Claim To The Iron Throne From ‘Game Of Thrones’ In The Video For ‘I Want The Love’

Entertainment Writer
06.12.14 11 Comments

Here’s the official video for Puff Daddy’s “I Want The Love,” but more importantly here’s Puff Daddy sitting on The Iron Throne from Game Of Thrones.

I’m incredibly dated when it comes to Puffy (I still thought Mase was his best friend or something), but I do know this. This is cool and I officially want one. Suck it, little girl. F*ck your cats.

(Via Puff Daddy)

