Pusha T Announces Phase 2 Of His ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Tour Dates

Pusha T’s nationwide takeover for his new album It’s Almost Dry has been extended, as the Virginia rapper has announced the second phase of his ongoing tour in the wake of his performance at Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival. The album was Pusha’s first-ever No. 1 after over 20 years of his career, driven by singles like “Diet Coke,” “Neck And Wrist” featuring Jay-Z, and “Call My Bluff,” as well as album standout “Let The Smokers Shine The Coupes.” You can see the full run of tour dates below.
Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America*
Sep 04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas*
Sep 16 – Rochester, NY,
Sep 17 – Cleveland, OH*
Sep 18 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
Sep 20 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
Sep 22 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa
Sep 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Sep 25 – Queens, NY @ Rolling Loud*
Sep 28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
Sep 29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Oct 01 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave-Eagles Club
Oct 02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore, Minneapolis
Oct 04 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
Oct 06 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Oct 08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Oct 10 – Dallas, TX @ The House Of Blues
Oct 11 – Houston, TX @ The House Of Blues
Oct 12 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct 15 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
Oct 16 – Miami, FL
Oct 19 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Oct 20 – Washington D.C. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct 22 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island
Oct 27 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
Oct 28 – Providence, RI
Oct 29 – Boston, MA @ The House Of Blues
Oct 30 – Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre