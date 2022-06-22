Pusha T Announces Phase 2 Of His ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Tour Dates

Pusha T’s nationwide takeover for his new album It’s Almost Dry has been extended, as the Virginia rapper has announced the second phase of his ongoing tour in the wake of his performance at Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival. The album was Pusha’s first-ever No. 1 after over 20 years of his career, driven by singles like “Diet Coke,” “Neck And Wrist” featuring Jay-Z, and “Call My Bluff,” as well as album standout “Let The Smokers Shine The Coupes.” You can see the full run of tour dates below.

Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America*

Sep 04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas*

Sep 16 – Rochester, NY,

Sep 17 – Cleveland, OH*

Sep 18 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

Sep 20 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Sep 22 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa

Sep 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sep 25 – Queens, NY @ Rolling Loud*

Sep 28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

Sep 29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Oct 01 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave-Eagles Club

Oct 02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore, Minneapolis

Oct 04 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Oct 06 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Oct 08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Oct 10 – Dallas, TX @ The House Of Blues

Oct 11 – Houston, TX @ The House Of Blues

Oct 12 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 15 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

Oct 16 – Miami, FL

Oct 19 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Oct 20 – Washington D.C. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct 22 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island

Oct 27 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

Oct 28 – Providence, RI

Oct 29 – Boston, MA @ The House Of Blues

Oct 30 – Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre