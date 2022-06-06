Those who have listened to Migos over the years have likely caught themselves yelling their “Mama!” ad-lib randomly throughout the day. The trio, happy to have reached the heights that they have, are very intentional about honoring those who are responsible for them being on the planet, whether through acknowledgment within their songs or tweets. In the latest addition to their maternal respect, Offset took it a step further with massive generosity as he surprised his mother, Latabia Woodward, with a red Birkin bag at a recent Egyptian-themed get-together; but wait, there’s more.

Woodward was pleasantly surprised at the gift, as were all of the attendees, and once the initial hype died down, Offset urged her to follow the instructions of Migos’ 2018 record “Open It Up” where Woodward found $50,000 cash. Cardi B assisted her mother-in-law in removing the content before Offset engaged her in a huge hug with a smile as wide as his fanbase. The video closes with the two dancing along to Cardi B’s 2021 smash “Up.”

It’s a beautiful moment for Offset and Cardi, who have been in a very good place since having their second child Wave Set Cephus together. They appeared on the cover of Essence Magazine with their nine-month-old, in addition to their three-year-old daughter Kulture, and Kalea, Jordan and Kody who Offset conceived with other women before marrying Cardi.

Check out the video of Offset gifting his mother the Birkin and $50,000 above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.