In the wake of the tragic death of Takeoff earlier this month, many musicians have been sharing tributes for the iconic rapper. His funeral was only four days ago and it included performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, Yolanda Adams, and Byron Cage.

Gucci Mane shared a tribute to Takeoff today with his new song “Letter To Takeoff.” It starts with him rapping, “Just left another funeral, I shed a tear / I’m still in disbelief, I can’t believe it’s real. He name-drops the rapper later on, saying: “How the f*ck we lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn’t deserve it / We don’t supposed to question God but damn, Takeoff was perfect.”

After Takeoff’s funeral, one friend to share a tribute was Cardi B. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” she wrote on Instagram. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

Watch the video for “Letter To Takeoff” above.