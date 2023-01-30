Lil Yachty‘s new album, Let’s Start Here has everyone talking. From its psychedelic sound to its trippy visuals, it’s safe to say this record is a complete left turn from the Atlanta rapper’s signature trap sound.

Let’s Start Here has garnered much praise from fans and fellow musicians, lauding Yachty for pushing the envelope musically. One of the artists who can’t stop listening to the album is Questlove, who gave props to Yachty for successfully pulling off a new sound.

“I really really really really love this @lilyachty record,” said Quest in an Instagram post, “and I love when artists pull off a good departure record (departure albums are when musicians pull a COMPLETE creative left turn —-most times as a career sabotage of feeling doomed to not be able to live up to a standard they set.”

Elsewhere in the post, Quest said the album has left him feeling “hyped about music’s future”

You can check out Quest’s full post below.

“I had to let 24 hours go by just so I could process this. Then I hesitated cause I didn’t wanna use hyperbole to naturally give the trolls ammo to hate it or to further evidence sort why my co-signs are whack. I dunno man: after about 3 listens (and I thought I’d NEVER say this—-& not because “I didn’t expect this from Lil Yachty”——but just in general I didn’t expect this from MUSIC) How should I put it? I really really really really love this @lilyachty record and I love when artists pull off a good departure record (departure albums are when musicians pull a COMPLETE creative left turn —-most times as a career sabotage of feeling doomed to not be able to live up to a standard they set. Not being able to make the Thelma & Louise jump. Quitting the job/relationship before you give em a chance to fire you—)—-some famous departure albums backfired (Sgt Peppers wound up making the Beatles even MORE important further proving you can’t just do tin pan alley showtunes & think THAT is gonna get rid of the screaming fanbase….now the entire world wants a piece of you) Some were pure art that turned off the fanbase that came to the party for seconds of what you served before (Paul’s Boutique/Around The World In A Day) some seemed like career disasters w critics (Dylan’s Self Portrait & Davis’s On The Corner & Gaye’s Here My Dear) & then some come just for the sheer sake of surprise & man it’s like “WTF did I just listen to?” (Kid A/Kamaal The Abstract/Back To Black/A Seat At The Table)——-this aptly titled #LetsStartHere lp might be the most surprising transition of any music career I’ve witnessed in a min, especially under the umbrella of hip hop. I remember @divinestyler_1 has a sophomore release that shocked me & im still processing the 3rd @junglebrothers4life lp some 30 yrs later. But man….whatever you put in your Wheaties bro….keep goin. Sh*t like this (envelope pushing) got me hyped about music’s future.”

Let’s Start Here is out now via Motown and Quality Control. You can stream it here.