R. Kelly is set to go on trial over pair of cases in the coming months. One is based in Brooklyn, New York, where he faces federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges; the other is based in his hometown of Chicago, where he received charges for child pornography and obstruction of justice. While things are already bad enough for the singer, they may have just gotten worse: Chicago Sun Times shared new court documents that present fresh allegations that Kelly sexually assaulted a minor back in 2006.

The document claims that the singer met the 16-year-old boy at a McDonald’s more than a decade ago. Kelly then invited him to his studio and asked “what he was willing to do to succeed in the music business” and added that he wanted “to engage in sexual contact.” The documents go on to say that the minor introduced Kelly to a male friend of his, who at the time was around the age of 16 or 17. This individual, who was labeled “John Doe #2” in the documents, eventually entered a sexual relationship with Kelly, who “paid John Doe #2 after sexual encounters with him.”

Meanwhile, Kelly’s Brooklyn trial is set to begin on August 18. If he’s convicted he will face up to 70 years in prison.