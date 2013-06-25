Rick Ross Is Really Happy To Be In ‘The Beautiful Country Of Africa’

One of the best date rape-promoting rappers of all time, Rick Ross, has been traveling and promoting his artist Wale’s new album for a while now. Today the promotion took him to Africa.

Africa, in case you didn’t know, is a continent. Rick Ross is convinced that Africa is a country. Or, at least, the intern (or Wale?) running his Twitter feed thinks so. And this person is so convinced about Africa’s countrydom that he or she hasn’t bothered to correct the tweet all day.

No, this isn’t an instance of the Internet tracking down a tweet that was only on Twitter for a few minutes before being taken down. The tweet is actually still on Rick Ross’ page as we speak.

Someone get this man School House Rock so we can solve this issue.