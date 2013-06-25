Rick Ross Is Really Happy To Be In ‘The Beautiful Country Of Africa’

One of the best date rape-promoting rappers of all time, Rick Ross, has been traveling and promoting his artist Wale’s new album for a while now. Today the promotion took him to Africa.
Africa, in case you didn’t know, is a continent. Rick Ross is convinced that Africa is a country. Or, at least, the intern (or Wale?) running his Twitter feed thinks so. And this person is so convinced about Africa’s countrydom that he or she hasn’t bothered to correct the tweet all day.
No, this isn’t an instance of the Internet tracking down a tweet that was only on Twitter for a few minutes before being taken down. The tweet is actually still on Rick Ross’ page as we speak.
Someone get this man School House Rock so we can solve this issue.
Atlantic rhymes with Atlantic.
Maybe he’s just a big fan of the band Toto?
I’m glad you told me that was Rick Ross because when I saw the photo I said “is Isaac Hayes still alive?”
I’m sad that Ross is such a dumbass and date raper because he was kinda my go to guilty pleasure rapper for a while. Oh well.
If he keeps on this track he’s gonna be doing Toyota Corolla Music or Dodge Dart Music.