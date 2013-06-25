Rick Ross Is Really Happy To Be In ‘The Beautiful Country Of Africa’

#Wale #Rick Ross
06.25.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

One of the best date rape-promoting rappers of all time, Rick Ross, has been traveling and promoting his artist Wale’s new album for a while now. Today the promotion took him to Africa.

Africa, in case you didn’t know, is a continent. Rick Ross is convinced that Africa is a country. Or, at least, the intern (or Wale?) running his Twitter feed thinks so. And this person is so convinced about Africa’s countrydom that he or she hasn’t bothered to correct the tweet all day.

No, this isn’t an instance of the Internet tracking down a tweet that was only on Twitter for a few minutes before being taken down. The tweet is actually still on Rick Ross’ page as we speak.

Screen Shot 2013-06-24 at 10.46.37 PM

Someone get this man School House Rock so we can solve this issue.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wale#Rick Ross
TAGSAfricaMastermindRick RossThe Country Of AfricaWALE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP