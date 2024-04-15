Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s brewing battle is certainly the main event in hip-hop at the moment, but aside from the kerfuffle that’s come from their diss tracks, it hasn’t been all that eventful. If you’re looking for entertainment, look no further than the side beef between Drake and Rick Ross. Things between the friends-turned-enemies reached its peak point when Drake dissed Ross on “Push Up (Drop & Give Me 50),” his response to Kendrick and others. Ross quickly responded with “Champagne Moments” just hours later, but the Florida native had plenty more to say to Drake after he released his response.

Hours after he jumped on social media to call Drake “BBL Drizzy” and OVO Sound “Pastrami Posse,” Ross continued his trolling on Instagram while at a party in Miami. Despite their beef, Ross seemed to enjoy when Drake’s records were played during the party. Nothing seemed to put a bigger smile on his face than when Drake’s verse on Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” played and Ross used that moment to make a big reveal about the song. “Who wrote this?” Rick Ross said into the camera. “Guess who wrote this. You would never guess who wrote this.”

Ross did not reveal the alleged writer behind the song, but it’s not the first time Drake has dealt with ghostwriter claims over the past couple of weeks. Fans were reminded of Future’s songwriter contributions to Drake’s “Feel No Ways” after Future and Metro Boomin put “This Sunday,” the alleged reference track for “Feel No Ways,” on their latest album We Still Don’t Trust You. More recently, Lil Yachty’s reference track for “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin” off Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album leaked on Twitter.

You can watch Ross make claims about “Sicko Mode” in the video above.