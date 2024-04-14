Drake Sandi Graham
Getty Image
Music

Drake And Oddly Enough His Mother Responded To Rick Ross’ Claim That The Rapper ‘Got A Nose Job’

Drake’s ongoing war of words with nearly half of rap has reached a new level of petty. Some would even consider it a full-on family affair.

Yesterday (April 13), Rick Ross released his recorded response to his past collaborator’s subtle jabs. At the end of “Champagne Moments,” Ross claimed Drake underwent a cosmetic procedure. This isn’t the first time Drake has been accused of going under the knife (hi, Megan Thee Stallion). Instead of abdominal etching or liposuction, Ross alleged that Drake “got his nose done” or rhinoplasty on the track.

So, Drake took to his Instagram stories to clap back at Ross with the help of his mother, Sandi. In a text message exchange with Mommy dearest, the pair laughed at the suggestion. When asked by his mother if there was any validation to the rumor, Drake replied: “It’s coming from the guy I did songs with. He’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro. He hasn’t eaten in days, and it’s turned him angry and racist.”

To ensure Ross saw the thread, Drake tagged him in the post. “You’re one nosey goof,” he wrote.

Drake Mom Text Exchange Rick Ross Instagram
Instagram

Given that Ross also mentioned Drake’s father, Dennis, a fiery message from Pop should be coming.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×