It appears J. Cole has chosen a side. Tonight (April 12), Future and Metro Boomin dropped We Still Don’t Trust You, the second installment of their joint album series. The album arrives three weeks after the release of their first collaborative album, We Don’t Trust You which features the controversial song “Like That” with Kendrick Lamar. On Lamar’s verse of like that, he notably says “Motherf*ck the big three / it’s just big me,” which many listeners thought was a shot to J Cole and Drake.

J Cole has since responded with “7 Minute Drill,” which was featured on his new mixtape Might Delete Later. Cole later walked his diss back and apologized to Lamar. Tonight, Cole made a surprise appearance on “Red Leather” on We Still Don’t Trust You.

Given recent events, Cole’s feature on the song has left fans divided, as some are interpreting his bars as a diss toward Drake.

“My energy was never on some toughest n***a sh*t / I was just a conscious rapper who would f*ck a n***a b*tch…blicks get to blasting / I turn into a track star,” Cole raps on his verse.

J.Cole switching on Drake after post diss clarity pic.twitter.com/0WyIUZLL1m — Tyrae (@imTyraee) April 12, 2024

Drake getting dissed my ASAP and Kendrick. And J cole switched up too. I hope you cooking cause we waiting — Twuay WRX (@Twuan_Works) April 12, 2024

Though no direct shots were fired, the fact that Cole had dissed Lamar earlier in the week, apologized for the aforementioned diss, and then joined the party that was allegedly dissing Drake — all within the course of a week — tells fans everything they need to know.

You can listen to “Red Leather” above.

We Still Don’t Trust You is out now via Epic Records/Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records. Find more information here.