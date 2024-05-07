Rico Nasty’s Woozy ‘Bleach Brows’ Kicks Off Her Next Era

Rico Nasty just released an EP with Boys Noize, but she’s already back to work with a new single, “Bleach Brows.” Produced by ilykimchi & coucouchloe, the song employs a burbly, spaced-out beat, over which Rico boasts in a scrunch-voiced flow about her rags-to-riches journey in rap. “I was piss poor / Started rappin’, ain’t been poor since,” she rhymes. “You ain’t got a voice, speak up or get ignored then.”

In March, Uproxx spoke with Rico about her and Boys Noize’s joint EP, HARDC0RE DR3AMZ. Rico talked about her musical growth and expanding her sound beyond the boundaries of just the “rage rap” style she helped pioneer.

“One thing I hate the most about music is that everybody thinks you’re just going to drop this project and never drop music again,” she said. “I’m an artist. I want to try sh*t. I want to do stuff I never did before. I’m living my life. I’m going places I’ve never been before, eating sh*t I never ate before. I’m around people I’ve never been around before. Of course, sh*t is going to be different. Because I’m a rapper, I’m going to rap, but sometimes a girl wants to have fun. Sometimes I just want to make music that’s c*nt. What’s wrong with that?”

Listen to “Bleach Brows” above.