Rico Nasty And Boys Noize Announce Their Joint EP ‘HVRDC0RE DR3AMZ’ With The Jumpy ‘ARINTINTIN’

Back in early 2020, Rico Nasty teamed up with German music producer Boys Noize to create the pulsating “Girl Crush.” They later reunited on Rico’s 2022 standalone single “Money” with Flo Milli, which sampled “We Want Some Pussy” by 2 Live Crew. The chemistry they developed through those collaborations continues with their new single, “ARINTINTIN.” The loopy, upbeat dance floor stomper is the first single from the duo’s upcoming joint EP, HARDC0RE DR3AMZ, which they announced today with the single’s release.

The eclectic EP will mash up Boys Noize’s throwback Euro-EDM style with Rico’s freewheeling Y2K aesthetics, the perfect combination for today’s nostalgic zeitgeist.

Between Rico and Boys Noize’s last collaboration, the iconoclastic Maryland rapper kept smashing through musical boundaries with releases like her Las Ruinas album, Missy Elliott-sampling single “Freak,” last spring’s Monster Energy Tour, which she headlined, and “Turn It Up.”

Rico took some time off last autumn, but it looks like she’s only come back more energized than ever. In the press release announcing her new project, she said, “Every session was so much fun and I’m sure that energy is felt across all of these tracks. One of my favorite songs on the project is… all of them. That’s why she is so short!! Talk to you later and see you guys soon.”

HARDC0RE DR3AMZ is out 3/29 via Sugar Trap/Atlantic Records/Big Beat.

Rico Nasty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.