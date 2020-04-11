Rihanna And Lil Uzi Vert Battled In A Dance-Off During Her ‘Fenty Social Club’ Party

Rihanna took to Instagram Live Friday night to celebrate the release of her new Fenty clothing line with the Fenty Social Club Party. Aided by DJ sets from DJ Pedro, Kitty Ca$h, and Stretch Armstrong, plus a performance from grime artist Octavian, the party was an entertaining way to celebrate Fenty’s faux-leather capsule release. Shortly before the party began, Rihanna returned to Instagram to announce that Lil Uzi Vert would be a performer for the livestreamed party.

Lil Uzi Vert and Rihanna on live is the best content from today pic.twitter.com/va92xmMfbC — Barz da Lyricist 🕊🤍 (@_barzdalyricist) April 11, 2020

Lil Uzi Vert’s live performance turned into a dance-off between him and Rihanna, with her looking to outdo his dance moves with some of her own. With Lil Uzi clearly running away with the lead, the battle soon turned into Rihanna trying to mimic his own dance moves, all while “Money Longer” and “Futsal Shuffle 2020” played in the background.

“If one of y’all motherf*ckers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world unlike y’all president… on sight!” — Rihanna on Instagram Live 😂pic.twitter.com/pCOcu5X1qJ — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) April 11, 2020

In addition to the battle with Lil Uzi, Rihanna sent out a light-hearted warning to fans who have continued to pester her about the whereabouts of her upcoming album. “If one of y’all motherf*ckers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world unlike y’all president… on sight!”

Check out some clips from the Fenty Social Club Party in the video above.