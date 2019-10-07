Monday, Rihanna announced that she had a new book coming out soon. The book, titled Rihanna, is 504 pages long and is being advertised as a visual autobiography. A trailer for the collection, due later this fall, came out on Monday as well.

Rihanna reportedly includes over 1,000 “intimate” photographs of Rihanna’s “life as a musician, performer, designer, and entrepreneur,” according to Pitchfork. “I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images,” Rihanna said. “I’m very grateful to the talented photographers and artists who contributed. We’ve been working on the book for over five years, and I’m really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody.”

The trailer rifles through several of the reportedly 1,000 photographs of Rihanna. There are back-to-back shots of Rihanna exiting and boarding a plane. Then, there’s a photograph of Rihanna in the airport, while shots of Rihanna in Barbados flash on the screen at lightning speed. Transitions of every avenue of Rihanna’s life are highlighted in Rihanna.

Even while not releasing a full-length music project since 2016’s Anti, Rihanna’s managed to stay as relevant as anyone with new music out. Last month during New York Fashion Week, Rihanna hosted her Savage X Fenty Fashion Show. Before Forever 21 declared bankruptcy, Rihanna reportedly bought the entire Baby Phat archive as well.