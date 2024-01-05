Travis Scott hasn’t released very many videos for his new album Utopia, but the ones he has have been events. The videos for “K-Pop,” “God’s Country,” and “Hyaena” are all relatively tame, though, in comparison to his Travis’ borderline-NSFW new clip for “Topia Twins.”

The video lives up to its title, featuring multiple sets of scantily-clad siblings riding jet skis, twerking on a yacht, and flashing in a local convenience store (with artful but ultimately pointless mosaic censoring). Rob49 and 21 Savage both appear for their respective verses, with Savage delivering his bars in a separate set of scenes overseeing a boxing match between one pair of twins and menacing the camera in night vision.

“Topia Twins” is one of the standouts on Utopia thanks to the two guest rappers. While 21 Savage is already a force in his own right, the emerging Rob49 used the placement to make a name for himself. In an August interview with Uproxx last year, he explained how his appearance on the track happened, and how the song evolved from its original version to the raucous format it has now. “It was just a mellow song, how his mellow songs be,” he recalled. “I said, ‘Give me this right here and put this up here. Cut the beat right here. This the song we’re going to start it from right here.’ And that’s what we did.”

Watch Travis Scott’s “Topia Twins” video featuring Rob49 and 21 Savage above.