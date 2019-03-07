Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Disco-pop singer-songwriter Kindness (real name Adam Bainbridge) has released their first single since 2014.

Since 2014, Kindness has kept busy working on music with everyone from Blood Orange to Solange, but “Cry Everything” is Kindness’ first solo music in half a decade.

Well, solo, but not alone. Robyn, who worked with Kindness on the standout “Send To Robyn Immediately” from her latest album Honey, shares lead vocal duty with Kindness for “Cry Everything.” The song also samples the 1985 Todd Rundgren a capella track “Pretending To Care.” According to a press release, the song has been in the works since Kindness finished their last album back in 2014 — five years later, “Cry Everything” has been perfected.

“Cry Everything” is a cathartic blend of house, funk, and pop, with lyrics about coming back to life and stepping onto the dance floor after a dark and painful period. “Crying everything” isn’t an expression of sadness, but rather letting go. “This time,” they sing, “My tears feel like progress.”

Along with the track, Kindness has also announced a run of tour dates with a new live band. Check out their dates below, and listen to “Cry Everything” above.

06/04 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

06/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Badaboum

06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

06/14 – London, UK @ Oslo