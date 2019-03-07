Robyn And Frequent Collaborator Kindness Team Up Again For ‘Cry Everything’

03.07.19 2 hours ago

Disco-pop singer-songwriter Kindness (real name Adam Bainbridge) has released their first single since 2014.

Since 2014, Kindness has kept busy working on music with everyone from Blood Orange to Solange, but “Cry Everything” is Kindness’ first solo music in half a decade.

Well, solo, but not alone. Robyn, who worked with Kindness on the standout “Send To Robyn Immediately” from her latest album Honey, shares lead vocal duty with Kindness for “Cry Everything.” The song also samples the 1985 Todd Rundgren a capella track “Pretending To Care.” According to a press release, the song has been in the works since Kindness finished their last album back in 2014 — five years later, “Cry Everything” has been perfected.

“Cry Everything” is a cathartic blend of house, funk, and pop, with lyrics about coming back to life and stepping onto the dance floor after a dark and painful period. “Crying everything” isn’t an expression of sadness, but rather letting go. “This time,” they sing, “My tears feel like progress.”

Along with the track, Kindness has also announced a run of tour dates with a new live band. Check out their dates below, and listen to “Cry Everything” above.

06/04 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right
06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
06/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Badaboum
06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
06/14 – London, UK @ Oslo

Around The Web

TAGScry everythingkindnessrobynTodd Rundgren

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP