Doja Cat Will Headline The Rock In Rio 2024 Festival In Lisbon

In June, Doja Cat will paint Lisbon, Portugal red with rhymes. Today (December 8), the “Attention” rapper has been announced as the latest headliner for Rock In Rio 2024. The festival is slated to occur across the second and third weekend in June. So far, several of the event’s highlighted acts have been announced. However, Doja Cat’s attendance marks a momentous occasion for more reasons than one.

Firstly, this is Doja Cat’s first time playing in the event. Also, her playing on June 23, 2024 gives her the honor of closing out the festival. In a statement, Roberta Medina, the Executive Vice President of Rock in Rio, spoke about the notable occasion: “To have Doja Cat headlining our lineup for the first time in Portugal is a privilege! It’s going to be four days of great joy to recharge the energy of everyone who passes through the City of Rock. As you can see from the names already announced, we’ve got rock, pop, hip-hop… music for the most mature to the youngest.”

Other performers on the lineup include Scorpions and Evanescence on June 15. Ed Sheeran, Calum Scott, and Jão will perform the following day. Doja Cat, Camila Cabello, Luísa Sonza, and Pedro Sampaio will perform on June 23. No entertainers have been announced for June 22 as of yet.

Rock In Rio 2024 is set to take place on June 15, 16, 22, and 23, 2024, at Parque Tejo in Lisboa, Portugal. Tickets are on sale now. Find more information here.

