Music

Rod Wave Hugs A Stack Of Money In His Boastful ‘Freestyle’ Video

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

St. Petersburg, Florida trap crooner Rod Wave is experiencing a breakout year after the release of his April album, Pray 4 Love. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, giving the emerging star an enviable boost in recognition. He continues to capitalize on that newfound attention, releasing videos for numerous album standouts like “F*ck The World,” “Girl Of My Dreams,” and “Though The Wire.”

Today, he continued that streak with the release of a new video, “Freestyle.” Adopting a straightforward approach over a soft piano melody and scintillating drums, Rod rap-sings reflectively about his come-up. “Tried to tell my momma she don’t gotta work no job,” he reminisces. “But she the one who taught her baby boy to hustle hard / Said, ‘Don’t you never put your trust in men, believe in God’ / Say it’s some sh*t from way back in the day that left her scarred.”

“Freestyle” is the first single from the upcoming deluxe edition of Pray 4 Love, which contains 11 new tracks, including appearances from Lil Baby and Yo Gotti, reflecting the young rapper’s rising profile. The deluxe edition is expected to drop August 7.

Watch Rod Wave’s ‘Freestyle’ video above.

Pray 4 Love deluxe edition is due 8/7 via Alamo Records.

Tags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of July 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In August 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now
by:
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×