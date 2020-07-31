Rod Wave Hugs A Stack Of Money In His Boastful ‘Freestyle’ Video

St. Petersburg, Florida trap crooner Rod Wave is experiencing a breakout year after the release of his April album, Pray 4 Love. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, giving the emerging star an enviable boost in recognition. He continues to capitalize on that newfound attention, releasing videos for numerous album standouts like “F*ck The World,” “Girl Of My Dreams,” and “Though The Wire.”

Today, he continued that streak with the release of a new video, “Freestyle.” Adopting a straightforward approach over a soft piano melody and scintillating drums, Rod rap-sings reflectively about his come-up. “Tried to tell my momma she don’t gotta work no job,” he reminisces. “But she the one who taught her baby boy to hustle hard / Said, ‘Don’t you never put your trust in men, believe in God’ / Say it’s some sh*t from way back in the day that left her scarred.”

“Freestyle” is the first single from the upcoming deluxe edition of Pray 4 Love, which contains 11 new tracks, including appearances from Lil Baby and Yo Gotti, reflecting the young rapper’s rising profile. The deluxe edition is expected to drop August 7.

Watch Rod Wave’s ‘Freestyle’ video above.

Pray 4 Love deluxe edition is due 8/7 via Alamo Records.