Roddy Ricch Lives Like A Movie Star In His Blockbuster ‘The Box’ Video

For weeks now, Roddy Ricch’s surprise hit, “The Box,” has dominated the airwaves and the charts — largely on the success of viral memes featuring the song, as it didn’t have a visual component yet. Now, its reign of excellence is sure to continue as Roddy unleashes the long-awaited, official music video for “The Box,” which is directed by Roddy himself along with Christian Breslauer.

The video is the musical equivalent of a Blockbuster Night — or a night in with Netflix, if that reference is too dated for you — taking inspiration from all sorts of visually entertaining action movies. It opens with an homage to the original Fast And Furious film (right down to the CGI nitrous oxide sequence) and runs the gamut of thrillers, from a Space Jam-esque, game-winning dunk at the last second of a close basketball game to a bank vault heist to Roddy rappelling the side of a burning building. Roddy gets to play more role variety than the average Hollywood movie star, delivering everything from a Presidential address to packages as line manager of a sexy shipping plant. It’s a fittingly big-budget video for one of the biggest songs to hit the airwaves so far in 2020.

Watch the video for “The Box” above.

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is out now on Atlantic Records. Get it here.

