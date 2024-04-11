Rolling Loud has been on a tear since its establishment about a decade ago, with the first festival going down in Miami in 2015. Since then, the event has expanded to include editions in California, New York, Australia, Portugal, Toronto, Rotterdam, Germany, and Thailand. Now, the empire continues to grow: Today (April 11), organizers announced Rolling Loud Europe.

The inaugural event is set to take place at Racino, an open-air venue in Ebreichsdorf, Austria, which is near Vienna. The fest runs from July 5 to 7 this year and will be headlined by Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, and Playboi Carti.

Beyond the headliners, the lineup also features Gunna, Ice Spice, Offset, Don Toliver, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Tjay, Sexyy Red, Chief Keef, K-Trap, Unknown T, Destroy Lonely, Flo Milli, BabyTron, TiaCorine, Anycia, Money Boy, Gola Gianni, Ufo 361, Shirin David, Pashanim, Reezy, Rondodasosa, and Fresh.

Tickets go on sale starting April 12 at noon CET. Find more information on the festival website.

Rolling Loud co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif say in a statement, “We couldn’t be more excited to return to Europe. We’ve been blown away by the passion of the fans at our European shows, and we know our first show in Austria is going to keep the energy going.”

Check out the lineup poster below.