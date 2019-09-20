Firestarting Florida producer Ronny J is back with a new single featuring one of his No. 1 collaborators, Lil Pump. The new song is called “Stack It Up” and features Ronny’s signature rattling drums. In a departure from the usual status quo, though, Ronny delivers some bars of his own alongside Pump, detailing his expansive income and the extravagant luxury items he spends it on. Uproxx has the exclusive premiere; check out the lyrics video above.

“Stack it up just like Legos,” croons Pump on the hook, singing the praises of money, sex, and promethazine. The track clocks in just under three minutes long, with Ronny bragging that his “Richi Mill plain, new, cost a Maybach Benzo,” while Pump boasts that he’s “at the Lakers game sippin’ drank.” There’s enough colorful wordplay here to keep listeners hitting the rewind button to catch all the references and clever turns of phrase.

Ronny J, who has produced hits for the likes of fellow Floridians Denzel Curry, Lil Xan, Ski Mask the Slump God, Smokepurpp, and XXXTentacion, as well as big-time hit-makers Bhad Bhabie, Eminem, Iggy Azalea, and Kanye West, is working on his debut album, Jupiter, due later this year via Atlantic Records. His 2018 mixtape OMGRonny also released under Atlantic and featured his usual cohort including Denzel Curry, Ski Mask, Wifisfuneral, and XXXTentacion.

Ronny J is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.