Run The Jewels Just Unveiled Their Very Own Strain Of Cannabis

Run The Jewels unveiled their highly-anticipated record RTJ4 in early June, but the duo had another project up their sleeves. Run The Jewels just announced they have developed their own exclusive strain of cannabis and it’s hitting shelves soon, alongside an array of other products.

The duo’s Ooh La La strain is a sativa-focused cannabis that got its title from the group’s recent RTJ4 song of the same name. Along with flower, Run The Jewels’ new line of bud boasts pre-rolls, vapes, extracts, and blunts, and is available soon throughout California dispensaries. According to the group, the strain invokes the “aroma of spice cake and frosting plus flavors of sweet fruit cake with an herbal tea chaser.”

In a statement, Run The Jewels said the new strain was created with music and advocacy in mind: “We couldn’t be more excited to announce our cannabis partnership with the legendary COOKIES and sister-company LEMONNADE on our first branded strain, Ooh La La. This collab with our homie Berner — the Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur who built COOKIES into one of the largest cannabis brands in the world — is based on a shared love of music, cannabis and advocacy.”

Along with announcing the new cannabis endeavor, Run The Jewels sahred a collage video accompanying their RTJ4 number “Ju$t” with Pharrell. For the visual, animator Winston Hacking created a mind-bending mashup of this years’ memorable moments. “I worked closely with Run The Jewels to create a satirical time-capsule of 2020 thus far, capturing the sentiment of their song using collage animation,” Hacking said. “Drawing on the influence of Public Enemy’s classic ‘Shut ‘Em Down’ video, we combined cut up images from contemporary and historical events into a psychedelic protest vignette, a visual f*ck you to systemic racism.”

Watch Run The Jewels’ “Ju$t” video above. Find more information about Run The Jewels’ Ooh La La strain here and read our review of RTJ4 here.