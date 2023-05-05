Russ is known for writing, producing, and engineering all of his own music. But tonight (May 5), the multihyphenate has opted to revisit a late-aughts favorite.

Last month, fans demanded that Russ release a cover of Secondhand Serenade’s “Fall For You” after he had apparently trolled the internet by singing parts of the song in viral clips. He has made good on his word by finally sharing the studio version of the cover.

This version is a little bit more stripped back than the 2008 original, and also features Russ singing in a lower key. However, the R&B sounds blended with the emo element make the cover feel like a whole new song.

“Tonight will be the night that I will fall for you / over again / Don’t make me change my mind / Or I won’t live to see another day / I swear it’s true / Because a girl like you is impossible to find /You’re impossible to find,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

Equally as excited about the cover is Secondhand Serenade himself, who took to TikTok to express his joy over the snippet Russ shared.

“What an honor,” he said.

You can listen to Russ’ cover of “Fall For You” above.