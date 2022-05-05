Rochester rapper RXK Nephew brings chaotic energy to a wild performance of his song “C.A.N.D.Y.” for the latest episode of UPROXX Sessions.

A burgeoning underground favorite, Nephew raps with a booming, gripping voice and a crashing, waterfall-esque approach to rhythm. His lines tumble out in a rush, like he can’t wait to get to the next overstuffed bar, packing in as many syllables as he can pronounce and still be legible. He uses much the same approach to his music releases, dropping song after song, tape after tape in what appears to be an effort to become the most prolific rapper not just today, but of all time. His shock raps are reminiscent of ’90s horrorcore, chock-full of off-the-wall references and threats, but fall out of his head in true stream of consciousness form. He’s the perfect rapper for the hyperactive, meme-informed era we live in today.

Watch RXK Nephew’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “C.A.N.D.Y.” above.

