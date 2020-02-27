Doja Cat’s hotly anticipated video for surprise breakout hit “Say So” has arrived and it’s a retro-styled, disco dream. “Say So” is the fifth single from Hot Pink, Doja’s fan-favorite 2019 sophomore album, after “Juicy,” “Bottom B*tch,” “Rules,” and “Cyber Sex.”

The video for “Say So” sees Doja performing in front of a picturesque, Southern California tableau in a rhinestone-drenched dress and flirting with an audio equipment repairman in a glass-walled house while throwing a party for her girls. The video is sprinkled with throwback nods to 1970s disco culture, from the vintage sound system being used to Doja’s dazzling wardrobe, as a fun wink to the upbeat, girl-poppy sound of the “Say So” beat. Toward the end of the video, when Doja switches from singing to rapping, her wardrobe changes to a shorter, lamé dress before concluding with a choreography sequence around the house’s pool at night and a Saturday Night Fever-inspired dance battle between Doja and her romantic interest at a discotheque.

“Say So” is the latest example of the burgeoning power of the Tik Tok social media app, as the song was originally never meant to be released as a single but eventually was pushed to radio after several videos featured it and fans began to clamor for an official video. Doja also performed the song last night in her official late night television debut on The Tonight Show, again embracing the disco theme.

Watch the video for “Say So” above.

Hot Pink is out now on Kemosabe Records/RCA Records. Get it here.