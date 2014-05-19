Seth Rogen Burned Macklemore Over His Offensive Jewish Costume

05.19.14 4 years ago 23 Comments
Macklemore played a surprise two-song set at Seattle’s EMP Museum on Friday, and to avoid detection, he wore an outfit that can best be described as Tony Clifton with a bowl cut and fake beard. Macklemore claims he was wearing a “random costume,” but others think he committed the sin of Jewface.

Including Seth Rogen:

I think the real story here is: Seth Rogen is Jewish?!? Who knew.

