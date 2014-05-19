Seth Rogen Burned Macklemore Over His Offensive Jewish Costume

Macklemore played a surprise two-song set at Seattle’s EMP Museum on Friday, and to avoid detection, he wore an outfit that can best be described as Tony Clifton with a bowl cut and fake beard. Macklemore claims he was wearing a “random costume,” but others think he committed the sin of Jewface.
Including Seth Rogen:
I think the real story here is: Seth Rogen is Jewish?!? Who knew.
Looks more like bin Laden. Also, when did Seth Rogen become a whiny little bitch?
Did his two-song set include a cover of the Rappin’ Rabbis “Don’t Eat Pork–Not Even With a Fork” followed by “Hava Nagila?” If so…BUSTED.
WHOAAA what a slam!!I haven’t seen a slam like that since July 4th 1993. Lex Luger on Yokozuna at the Stars and Stripes challenge. Lex Luger embodied the spirit of America that day…Rogen embodies the spirit of Canada today by being a little bitch.
So the spirit of America is a Steroid abuser who throws weak as shit clotheslines?
OWWWWW! OWWWWWW!
Seth Rogen proving his own insecurities via twitter…
Does Mackelmore really need a fake jew nose? His normal nose isn’t enough?
I thought he was pretending to be Toucan Sam.
I’m confused… why would macklemore need to avoid detection? do people actually give a shit about macklemore?
Remove the nose from the disguise and you wouldn’t have any controversy. He’d just look like a Beatle.
Yep… Whats your point? He did have the nose on.
Not defending him. Just saying how avoidable this was.
How is Rogen being whiny? I bet no one would think people were whining if Macklemore was out there in shoe polish, so why is a big Jew nose okay?
Your retarded if you think nobody would say anything if he was wearing shoe polish..
You’re*. Also, I don’t think you read my post, I was agreeing with you you illiterate fuck.
What is this “Macklemore” you speak of? Is that like the fish?
Anyone that thinks Seth Rogen is being whiny is retarded. Wearing a huge nose with your jew costume is definitely offensive idiots.
How did you not know Seth is Jewish? He talks about it almost all the time.
Seth is also on record as saying there are no ‘hot’ Jewish women. And the Jewish ‘gene’ automatically means being knocked down a peg… So there’s that.
I guess he’s never met Mila Kunis or Bar Rafaeli, or a million other examples…
Easy Col. Eichman.
Gal Gadot and Lizzy Caplan, of course. But, I forgot we claim Mila Kunis. Nyce!
If this was a “slam” the bar has become hilariously low
I think this plays more to American Jewish population’s insecurity than anything else. This costume could just as easily be misread as a negative Arab stereotype. Or maybe it was just a costume. The guy has been known to wear wolf pelts on his head. Why was no one claiming misappropriation of American Indian garb then???