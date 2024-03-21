Gwyneth Paltrow made her Hot Ones debut this week where the actress slash lifestyle guru fielded in-depth questions from host Sean Evans. Known for his killer research on each guest, Evans went right for an urban legend surrounding former President Bill Clinton.

As the legend goes, Paltrow was on hand for a special White House screening of her 1996 movie Emma. During the film, Clinton was rumored to have fallen asleep, so Evans asked if that actually happened. A laughing Paltrow confirmed that, yes, it’s true.

“He was snoring right in front of me,” Paltrow said as Evans started cracking up. “I was like, wow, I guess this is going to be a real hit movie. But it was, so f**k you, Bill Clinton!”

Speaking of hit movies, Paltrow also shared her thoughts on American Fiction writer Cord Jefferson’s Oscar speech where he called out Hollywood for dropping money on a $200 million superhero film instead of “20 $10 million movies.”

“I absolutely understand where he’s coming from,” the Marvel star said via Variety. “This big push into superhero movies … you can only make so many good ones that feel truly original, and yet they’re still always trying to reach as many people as possible, which sometimes hinders quality or specificity or real point of view.”

“I look back at some movies I made in the 1990s and think that just would not get made now,” she said. “You get more diversity of art when there is less at stake and people can express their true voice and make a film the way they want to make it.”

Or, you know, Bill Clinton falls asleep halfway through the film. That happens, too.

You can watch Paltrow call out Slick Willie at the 9:30 mark below:

