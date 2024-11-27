Sexyy Red’s Frenetic ‘Fake Jammin’ Video Turns Wendy’s Into ‘Sexyy’s

Sexyy Red continues her campaign for America’s hearts and minds with her latest video from In Sexyy We Trust, “Fake Jammin.” The video is a typically unadorned Sexyy affair, with the St. Louis native flexing cash at her local hair supply and turning a Wendy’s into a Sexyy’s. Sexyy debuted the video on popular streamer Kai Cenat’s Twitch channel, but you can watch it in all the usual places.

This Friday (November 29), Sexyy is also launching her long-awaited line of lip glosses, which went viral when she first announced them thanks to their hilariously unhinged color names. You can find more info about them here.

Sexyy’s 2024 was already quite successful; most recently, she helped Tyler The Creator score a huge hit with “Sticky,” which reunited her with GloRilla after they previously teamed up on “Whatchu Kno About Me.” Meanwhile, despite being forced to cancel a few dates of her Sexyy 4 President Tour, that didn’t stop the remaining dates from selling out, proving that Sexyy Red’s 2024 campaign was a success. If she can carry that momentum into 2025, her term will be just as much of a success.

You can watch Sexyy Red’s “Fake Jammin” video above.

In Sexyy We Trust is out now via Rebel/Gamma. You can get it here.